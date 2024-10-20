Former Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA is a depressed woman after RUTO fired her from Cabinet as she seeks help from Archbishop OLE SAPIT.

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is a disturbed woman after she was fired from Cabinet from the Cabinet over allegations of corruption and incompetence.
Speaking during the burial of
Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka's mother, Nakhumicha admitted that she is going
through a lot after President William Ruto fired her abruptly.
While admitting her current
situation, the visibly distressed Nakhumicha went ahead to request that Bishop
Jackson Ole Sapit include her in his prayers since she was grappling with
immense challenges after her sudden dismissal from the government.
“Bishop pray for me, you know it
is not easy to have been a minister then all of a sudden you are just
Nakumicha, and you know my name is unique,” Nakhumicha lamented.
“When you say Nakhumicha, that
name is distinct, and associate it with the Health CS position. Please continue
praying for me, God has blessed me and I still expect more blessings,” she
added.
The former CS expressed regret
being left out of Ruto’s new Cabinet
She lamented struggling to cope
with the reality of losing her job after serving for about one and a half years
as one of the most powerful government officials in Ruto’s administration.
Nakhumicha further added that
due to the uniqueness of her name, most people still identified her as the
Cabinet Secretary for Health.
She noted that the situation
made it hard for her to freely interact with people.
The former Health CS was
dismissed in July this year following the anti-government protests that rocked
the country.
Nakhumicha was dismissed
alongside other ministers after Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction
with the government.
