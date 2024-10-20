Former Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA is a depressed woman after RUTO fired her from Cabinet as she seeks help from Archbishop OLE SAPIT.





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is a disturbed woman after she was fired from Cabinet from the Cabinet over allegations of corruption and incompetence.

Speaking during the burial of Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka's mother, Nakhumicha admitted that she is going through a lot after President William Ruto fired her abruptly.

While admitting her current situation, the visibly distressed Nakhumicha went ahead to request that Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit include her in his prayers since she was grappling with immense challenges after her sudden dismissal from the government.

“Bishop pray for me, you know it is not easy to have been a minister then all of a sudden you are just Nakumicha, and you know my name is unique,” Nakhumicha lamented.

“When you say Nakhumicha, that name is distinct, and associate it with the Health CS position. Please continue praying for me, God has blessed me and I still expect more blessings,” she added.

The former CS expressed regret being left out of Ruto’s new Cabinet

She lamented struggling to cope with the reality of losing her job after serving for about one and a half years as one of the most powerful government officials in Ruto’s administration.

Nakhumicha further added that due to the uniqueness of her name, most people still identified her as the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

She noted that the situation made it hard for her to freely interact with people.

The former Health CS was dismissed in July this year following the anti-government protests that rocked the country.

Nakhumicha was dismissed alongside other ministers after Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction with the government.

