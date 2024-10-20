RUTO’s Government now admits rushing SHA as it points out challenges Kenyans are facing using the platform





Sunday, October 20, 2024—In what seems to be an admission on the government's part for rushing the implementation of the Social Health Authority, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has acknowledged that Kenyans and medical facilities encountered several challenges in the past few days.

In a statement yesterday, Mwaura revealed the government interventions to address challenges witnessed during the Social Health Authority (SHA) registration.

For instance, to assist hospitals with the registration exercise, the call centre has been expanded to address more queries from health facilities.

"The measures include the expansion of the Health facility support call centre from the previous 30 calls-per-second capacity to the current 100 calls-per-second capacity. This has helped ease registration and approvals for those seeking clearance from hospitals," read the statement in part.

"Already the Government has cleared Ksh1.5 billion pending bills that NHIF owed health."

On the other hand, Mwaura announced that SHA officials had also been deployed to various institutions to help with the migrations of employed Kenyans from NHIF to SHA.

"Through road shows, public engagement forums and the media, the Government also seeks to iron out misinformation and gaps in information on registration and onboarding of services to the SHA portal," the spokesperson added.

