Twist as Azimio Senator files censure motion against RUTO in the Senate after setting up GACHAGUA for impeachment in National Assembly





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo filed a censure motion against President William Ruto at the Senate over the conduct of the Head of State.

According to Maanzo, Ruto failed in his capacity as President to address key issues and challenges facing Kenyans at the moment and that is why he has moved the motion against the President.

The Senator, in his motion, wants Ruto censured over the recent treatment of protestors during the anti-government protests in Nairobi.

He argued that Ruto failed to protect the lives of Kenyans at the height of the protests despite being the Chair of the National Security Council.

‘’CONCERNED THAT Article 25(a) (c) provides for rights and fundamental freedoms which CANNOT be limited; the right to freedom from torture and cruel inhuman treatment or degrading treatment or punishment, right to fair trial bearing in mind the recent abductions, torture and disappearances of Kenyans,’’ Maanzo stated in the motion.

He further argued that the President watched over the management of the government and failed to ensure that Kenyans had access to better services within the devolved units.

He also accused Ruto of delay in remitting funds to counties.

This comes even as the president set up his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for impeachment at the National Assembly after a bitter fallout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST