CS DUALE comes out guns blazing after Azimio Senator filed a censure motion against RUTO – See what he told the good Senator





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has blasted Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, accusing him of chasing the wind in his move to file a censure motion against President William Ruto.

According to Duale, the motion will go nowhere since it is not anchored on a strong legal footing.

In Duale's view, the censure motion has no constitutional or procedural basis in parliamentary parlance, and anyone seeking to question the President's conduct must follow the laid down constitutional provisions.

"You are therefore certainly out of order! Anyone wishing to remove a State Officer from office must follow the laid down, clearly prescribed, and express constitutional provisions", the CS wrote.

Maanzo filed a motion to censure Ruto claiming the Head of State has consistently violated the constitution.

According to the senator, Ruto failed in his responsibility to protect Kenyans from police brutality at the height of the Gen Z protests.

The lawmaker also submitted that the president has crippled devolution by failing to ensure timely disbursement of equitable share to the devolved units.

The senator also claimed that the president has attempted to bulldoze a series of unpopular policies such as the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Affordable Housing programme, and the Adani takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

