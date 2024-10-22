Trans Victoria's Secret model hits back at critics after historic runway walk

Monday, October 22, 2024 - Valentina Sampaio is celebrating a groundbreaking moment after becoming one of the first transgender models to walk the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The Brazilian model spoke with TMZ following her debut,
expressing how deeply significant the experience was for her.
Sampaio described the moment as a "dream come
true," sharing that many had once told her this achievement would be
impossible. "So many people told me, 'no,' that [the dream] would be
impossible for me to ever realize — [but] I just did," she said. Her
participation marks a major milestone not just for her but for the entire
LGBTQ+ community, and she applauded Victoria's Secret for embracing inclusivity
and diversity.
"It's collectively a step forward in celebrating the
rights of my community, to live and work with dignity," Sampaio noted,
recognizing the positive impact of her presence on the iconic runway.
Despite the significance of her achievement, Sampaio
acknowledged the inevitable backlash from online trolls but said she remains
undeterred. "We are here. We always have been here. And we always will be
here," she responded, maintaining her confidence and pride after the
event.
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, returning after a
six-year hiatus, was packed with industry legends, including supermodels Tyra
Banks, Gigi Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrosio. However, former Angel Gisele
Bündchen opted not to return to the runway, despite being invited.
