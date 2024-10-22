Trans Victoria's Secret model hits back at critics after historic runway walk







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Valentina Sampaio is celebrating a groundbreaking moment after becoming one of the first transgender models to walk the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The Brazilian model spoke with TMZ following her debut, expressing how deeply significant the experience was for her.

Sampaio described the moment as a "dream come true," sharing that many had once told her this achievement would be impossible. "So many people told me, 'no,' that [the dream] would be impossible for me to ever realize — [but] I just did," she said. Her participation marks a major milestone not just for her but for the entire LGBTQ+ community, and she applauded Victoria's Secret for embracing inclusivity and diversity.

"It's collectively a step forward in celebrating the rights of my community, to live and work with dignity," Sampaio noted, recognizing the positive impact of her presence on the iconic runway.

Despite the significance of her achievement, Sampaio acknowledged the inevitable backlash from online trolls but said she remains undeterred. "We are here. We always have been here. And we always will be here," she responded, maintaining her confidence and pride after the event.

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, returning after a six-year hiatus, was packed with industry legends, including supermodels Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrosio. However, former Angel Gisele Bündchen opted not to return to the runway, despite being invited.