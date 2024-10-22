And people say I should leave? I die here - REGINA DANIELS says as she shares screenshot of chat with husband NED NWOKO who was concerned about her







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Actress Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to share a personal moment that highlights the bond between her and her husband, politician Ned Nwoko.

In her latest Instagram story, the young actress posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with her husband, addressing concerns raised by him about her night out plans.

In the chat, Regina informed Ned that she was heading out for dinner with some colleagues, to which he replied with queries about their identities and asked for a video as proof, citing disbelief. His concern seemed to stem from her previous late return at 8 AM that morning, with Ned advising her to rest and not overexert herself.

Regina accompanied the post with a playful caption, “Such an understanding hubby... And people say I should leave???? I die here,” making it clear that she is content and happy in her marriage, despite what critics might say.