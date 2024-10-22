Meta fires employees for spending food allowances on personal items like acne pads and wine glasses

Monday, October 22, 2024 - Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has fired around two dozen employees from its Los Angeles office for misusing company meal credits for things like laundry detergent, wine glasses and acne treatment pads.
Many of Meta’s corporate offices feature elaborate food
services to provide employees with meals all free for staff but Meta employees
at smaller offices without food services are provided meal vouchers - $20 for
breakfast and $25 each for lunch and dinner so they can have food delivered to
the office while on the job.
The meal vouchers are meant for employees to eat while
working at the office but an internal investigation found that some Los
Angeles-based employees used the meal funds to purchase things other than food
instead, or had meals delivered to their homes, the source said in a report to
Financial Times leading to their sack.
The firings, which took place last week, comes as Meta
acknowledged on Thursday that it was laying off people across the company as
part of a series of separate restructurings.
“Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure
resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location
strategy,” Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said in a statement.
“This includes moving some teams to different locations, and
moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this when a role
is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted
employees.”
Meta declined to share how many employees were laid off.
The cuts took place across Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and
Reality Labs, which houses Meta’s virtual reality and metaverse efforts.
Meta laid off more than 20,000 employees last year over
multiple rounds of cuts, in an effort to reverse a year of revenue declines and
stagnating user growth, which Zuckerberg termed its “year of efficiency.” The
company’s shares (META) are up nearly 80% from this time last year
0 Comments