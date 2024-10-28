To hell with your job! MILLICENT OMANGA embarrasses President RUTO as she declines his job offer.





Monday, October 28, 2024 – President William Ruto was taken by surprise after former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga declined his job offer.

In a statement on social media, Omanga expressed her gratitude for the appointment to serve in the Nairobi Rivers Commission as a member but stated that she would be declining the offer for what she called personal reasons.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E Williams Ruto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission.”

“It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health.”

“After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” Omanga wrote.

“I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers & stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments. Thank you once again for this honor and for the consideration.”

Omanga was among 11 people Ruto had appointed to serve in the newly formed commission in a gazette notice dated October 25. The commission is to be chaired by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Omanga had been appointed to serve as a member.

The newly formed commission is in furtherance with Ruto’s agenda to regenerate the Nairobi River by cleaning and rehabilitating it.

The new commission will be tasked with ensuring the initiatives to reach this goal are seamlessly met.

Other persons appointed to the commission alongside Omanga and Bishop Wanjiru were; Mumo Musuva, Grace Senewa Mesopirr, John Kioli, Eva Muhia, Amos Chege Mugo, Carlotta Dalago, Rael Chebichii Lelei, Benjamin Langwen, and Charles Karisa Dadu.

