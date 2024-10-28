“My people and I will never forget your betrayal,” – Impeached GACHAGUA warns RUTO ahead of 2027

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired a warning shot at President William Ruto, saying he and the Mt. Kenya region will never forget his betrayal.
Speaking at a church
service at Saint James ACK Cathedral in Kiambu County yesterday, Gachagua
threatened to expose how Ruto and his allies plotted to impeach him.
"We forgive but we
don't forget. I've heard people saying that 3 years is a lot of time that by
2027, people will have forgotten.”
“Even the atrocities meted on us
by the white man, the pain we suffered under President Moi, we still remember.”
“When the time is right we will
address the issue at hand. But at the moment, we will keep quiet.
At the same time, Gachagua faulted several
aspects of the State of the Nation while asking Kenyans to pray for the Head of
State who he stated has a tough task on his hands.
"I want to ask Kenyans to
pray for President Ruto to give him wisdom to navigate the challenges affecting
Kenyans," Gachagua stated.
He proceeded to name some
key sectors in the country that Kenyans have been critical of in the last few
weeks as he called on the President to correct them.
"Our people are feeling helpless because of economic adversities, over-taxation, failing health systems and the President has a big job to do.
"We pray for God to give him wisdom so
the people of Kenya can get some relief when they go about their
business."
Gachagua's political future is
hanging by a thread, with his only hopes of salvaging the Deputy Presidency
lying with the case which is currently in the High Court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments