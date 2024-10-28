“My people and I will never forget your betrayal,” – Impeached GACHAGUA warns RUTO ahead of 2027





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired a warning shot at President William Ruto, saying he and the Mt. Kenya region will never forget his betrayal.

Speaking at a church service at Saint James ACK Cathedral in Kiambu County yesterday, Gachagua threatened to expose how Ruto and his allies plotted to impeach him.

"We forgive but we don't forget. I've heard people saying that 3 years is a lot of time that by 2027, people will have forgotten.”

“Even the atrocities meted on us by the white man, the pain we suffered under President Moi, we still remember.”

“When the time is right we will address the issue at hand. But at the moment, we will keep quiet.

At the same time, Gachagua faulted several aspects of the State of the Nation while asking Kenyans to pray for the Head of State who he stated has a tough task on his hands.

"I want to ask Kenyans to pray for President Ruto to give him wisdom to navigate the challenges affecting Kenyans," Gachagua stated.

He proceeded to name some key sectors in the country that Kenyans have been critical of in the last few weeks as he called on the President to correct them.

"Our people are feeling helpless because of economic adversities, over-taxation, failing health systems and the President has a big job to do.

"We pray for God to give him wisdom so the people of Kenya can get some relief when they go about their business."

Gachagua's political future is hanging by a thread, with his only hopes of salvaging the Deputy Presidency lying with the case which is currently in the High Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST