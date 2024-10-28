CHERARGEI claims majority of Kenyans support his controversial bill to extend presidential term limit among others after public participation – Look!





Monday, October 28, 2024 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has shocked Kenyans after revealing that his controversial bill that seeks to extend the term of the president from 5 years to 7 years among other things has just been endorsed by Kenyans.

Speaking yesterday, Cherargei claimed that most of the responses that he had so far received were in support of the controversial piece of legislation after public participation.

He cited the proposal to have more resources allocated to counties to have received positive comments from members of the public.

''What I want to tell Kenyans is that I am listening, I am reading, today it was an opportunity to listen to Kenyans on the reservations that they support and don’t support,’’ he stated.

''I have seen that members of the public are in support of most of the provisions specifically on more allocation to counties from 15 to 40 percent they agree with,’’ Cherargei added.

This comes even as Kenyans have totally rejected Cherargei’s bill, terming it a misplaced priority.

Cherargei’s bill seeks to amend the Constitution to extend the term limits of elected leaders from the current 5 years to 7 years.

The bill also seeks to create the Office of the Opposition Leader and that of a Prime Minister.

