Thug captured on a viral video snatching a phone from a Subaru driver along Thika Road shot dead as his identity is unmasked (PHOTO).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - A few days ago, a video of a notorious thug snatching a phone from a Subaru driver along Thika Road went viral, prompting undercover cops deployed along the busy superhighway to swing into action.

It is now emerging that the thug was shot dead a few days after the robbery incident.

He had been on police radar, with reports indicating that he was robbing motorists along Juja Road before he relocated to Thika Road.

The slain thug, who was identified as Dave alias Changile, was hunted down by undercover cops after the robbery incident went viral and gunned down.

He was part of a three-man gang that had been terrorizing motorists along Thika Road.

See his photo and the viral footage of the robbery incident that led to this death.





