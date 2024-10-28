An undercover cop parades faces of 2 notorious phone snatchers along Thika Road - Reveals one of the suspects is armed and vows to wipe them out by December (PHOTOs).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Dreaded undercover police officer Saigonpunisher James has paraded the faces of notorious phone snatchers who target motorists along Thika Road.

They camp along the busy highway during traffic and snatch phones from unsuspecting motorists.

One of the suspects was captured on a viral video snatching a phone from a Subaru driver a few days ago.

The suspects used to operate along Juja Road and relocated to Thika Road when they learnt that police officers were hunting them down.

One of the suspects identified as Beris alias Gwaraa is reportedly armed and is the leader of the gang.

The no-nonsense cop warned that they would be "wiped out" if they didn’t reform by December.

See their photos below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.