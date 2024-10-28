Meet KATHERINE AKWEYU, an Eldoret-based lawyer who loves entertaining men online amid criticism - She is giving VERA SIDIKA a run for her money (PHOTOs & VIDEOs).


Monday, October 28, 2024 - Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret City, has been posting videos online flaunting what her mama gave her.

She regularly shares videos in the office dancing like a socialite, sparking different reactions from her followers.

A section of her followers flood her timeline advising her to behave professionally, considering that she is in a career that is highly regarded in society.

However, the beautiful lawyer is unbothered by her critics.

See her photos and videos.







