DONALD KIPKORIR urges RUTO to fire his advisors and stop GACHAGUA impeachment – Reveals the dangerous consequences





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir has urged President William Ruto to immediately halt the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, warning that it could have serious ramifications on his presidency.

In a social media post on Sunday, Donald Kipkorir advised President William Ruto to fire his political advisors, accusing them of misleading him on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Donald Kipkorir warned that the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would rally the Kikuyu community, who might then abandon President William Ruto.

This, he said, would leave the president exposed, as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders currently allied with Ruto could start holding him hostage, leveraging their majority within the government.

Kipkorir further predicted that even Mt. Kenya MPs who are currently backing Gachagua's impeachment would eventually abandon President Ruto to align with voters' sentiments, as they aim to secure their political future ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This is what Donald Kipkorir posted on X.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.