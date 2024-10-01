'This manager looks very lonely on the sideline' - Arsenal icon MARTIN KEOWN insinuates old rival VAN NISTELROOY is waiting to replace TEN HAG at Man Utd







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Arsenal legend, Martin Keown, has insinuated that his old rival Ruud van Nistelrooy is “waiting” for Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy rejected the Burnley head coach role in the summer to join the United boss’ backroom team after Ten Hag was handed a new contract.

But United’s form has not improved since last season’s worst-ever Premier League finish as the team lost 3-0 to Tottenham last Sunday and now sit in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Van Nistelrooy has been reported as a possible interim solution to take charge of the team should the club decide to sack the manager.

Keown and Van Nistelrooy infamously clashed on the pitch 20 years ago when the Arsenal defender mocked the Manchester United striker for missing a penalty. Keown was handed a three-game ban and fined £20,000.

During their long-running feud, Keown claims that a stamp by Van Nistelrooy caused a foot injury which denied him a place in the England squad at the 2002 World Cup

Speaking on the White and Jordan show on talkSPORT, Keown has now come to level accusations at Van Nistelrooy:

“I’m looking at Van Nistelrooy. Is he giving everything to this manager? This manager looks very lonely on the sideline.

“Is Van Nistelrooy waiting to take over? Because it looks as if there’s going to be change taking place there.

“Is everyone adding to the group? I’m not seeing that from Van Nistelrooy. Ten Hag is just sitting there, nothing going on, no conversation. Pep goes back and speaks to the gurus next to him

“Is everybody looking in the mirror at themselves giving their best?”