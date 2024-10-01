Manchester City captain, KYLE WALKER, caught urinating in public again, risks £150 fine (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been caught urinating in public for a second time.

According to Daily Mail, the England star was on his way out of a bar in Manchester on 28 September, when the Citizens drew 1-1 at home with Newcastle. After having a good time with his friends in the pub, Walker was spotted relieving himself against a wall.





Manchester City Council's Public Spaces Protection Order 2023 prohibits urinating in public in a restricted area, with culprits expected to be fined as much as £150 if caught.

It's not the first time the England international has been caught short in public, having previously stunned onlookers by relieving himself against the wall of a £260-a-night hotel in broad daylight.





The incident happened in April 2022 outside The Bridge in Prestbury, Cheshire - approximately 24 hours after his side lost in the FA Cup semi-final to Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.