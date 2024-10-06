This is why RUTO cannot be impeached alongside Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA despite public demand





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has dismissed those calling for the impeachment of President William Ruto alongside his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying that cannot happen.

Speaking in Bungoma during a public participation exercise on Gachagua’s impeachment, Barasa noted that Ruto and Gachagua cannot be impeached simultaneously as some Kenyans are demanding by virtue of being elected as a pair.

He contended that impeaching Ruto and Gachagua is impossible because, even in counties where governors and their deputies are elected together, impeachment motions are usually filed against only one.

Barasa stated that this practice ensures the counties still have a leader even if one is impeached, and the same applies to the country.

"Kenyans asked me...For instance, when they impeach the governor, the deputy governor takes over as governor.”

“When they impeach the deputy governor, like the other day they impeached the deputy governor of Kisii, and left the governor.”

“This is not different from the case of the president and his deputy," Barasa said.

Constitutional lawyer Bobby Mkangi echoed similar sentiments, stating that since Gachagua and Ruto were elected together, they are like twins but not conjoined twins.

According to Mkangi, each should be assessed individually regarding evaluation and performance.

"It's a joint ticket upon electing the presidency, but in holding them accountable to their performance, they are held accountable individually," Mkangi said.

