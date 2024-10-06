Forget GACHAGUA’s impeachment as OMTATAH calls for an emergency Parliamentary sittings over the dire health situation after RUTO’s ‘mess’





Sunday, October 6, 2024 – As the country focuses on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, many Kenyans are suffering and dying from a lack of treatment and drugs in hospitals due to the sudden shift from NHIF to SHIF.

As a result, Senator Okiya Omtatah has called on his colleagues in the Senate and those in the National Assembly for emergency parliamentary sittings to urgently address the situation in the health sector to prevent further deaths.

According to the Busia Senator, the country is in urgent need of intervention and proper direction following the transition from the NHIF to SHIF.

Omtatah highlighted that the transition had left many patients suffering following decisions by some hospitals to demand money despite orders from the Ministry of Health.

He emphasized that the ongoing focus on political processes while neglecting the nation's urgent needs, is putting the lives of many Kenyans at risk, especially those who relied heavily on the now-defunct NHIF..

“Parliament and the Senate must urgently convene emergency sessions just to address the health crisis in our country.

"We cannot overlook the severity of the situation and continue engaging in political manoeuvring. We need to get our priorities right as a nation,” Omtatah’s statement read in part.

“Patients are suffering, and lives are at stake. This indifference from those in power is both shocking and unacceptable. We need immediate action to prioritise the health and well-being of our citizens before it’s too late,” he added.

Some patients, especially those with cancer and kidney issues, are among the worst hit by the transition.

Speaking to various local media stations, the patients lamented over being forced to pay in order to access services despite having contributed to NHIF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST