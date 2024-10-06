RAILA’s ODM leaves RUTO high and dry as it develops cold feet and pulls out of GACHAGUA’s impeachment plot





Sunday, October 6, 2024 – President William Ruto is now on his own over his nefarious plans to impeach his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM abandoned him and pulled out of the impeachment plot.

This was revealed by ODM Deputy Leader Simba Arati who dismissed reports alleging that his party had a hand in the plot to impeach Gachagua.

While addressing the ODM party delegation in Kisii, the Kisii governor clarified that the final decision on the deputy president's fate lies with MPs and that the ODM had nothing against the second in command.

According to Arati, the opposition party would accept the outcome of the special motion which MPs are expected to vote on.

“As ODM party members, we do not say that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be dismissed but since the matter is before parliamentarians, let the matter take its natural course,” Arati clarified.

“We do not have anything to do with it, we just want the government to do its role and we as ODM remain an intact party. We have helped President William Ruto to stabilise his administration and that is all," the governor stated.

