This cop was injured by Gen Zs in Nairobi CBD while they were protesting against MORARA KEBASO’s arrest (VIDEO).


Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - On Tuesday, hundreds of Gen Zs mobilized through TikTok and engaged police in running battles after they flocked to Nairobi CBD to protest against the arrest of political activist Morara Kebaso.

An anti-riot police officer deployed to quell the protests was hit by a stone, sustaining a head injury.

Some youthful bystanders came to this rescue and gave him first aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Watch the video.

