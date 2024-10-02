RUTO’s Gov’t tries to save face as Health Committee Chair ROBERT PUKOSE denies Dubai firm in SHA deal linked to Adani Holdings

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - National Assembly Health Committee Chairperson Robert Pukose has distanced the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from Indian conglomerate Adani which is under heavy scrutiny over its controversial Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover deal.

Speaking during an interview, Pukose refuted claims that Adani was playing a central role in the rollout which formed the basis of the investigations the committee was carrying out.

While making his remarks, the MP claimed that his committee was satisfied that Adani was not playing any role.

He further clarified that Apiero Limited, one of the companies in the consortium that won the tender to digitize the project and build an Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System (IHTS), was not in any way related to or working with Adani.

"There was misinformation that Apiero is linked to Adani that is not true, Apiero is an Abu Dhabi-based company", the MP stated during the interview.

Apiero is one of the companies and part of a consortium required to develop and roll out a standard Integrated Hospital Management Information (IHMS) system in partnership with the Ministry of Health and county governments.

The consortium is expected to deliver technology to digitize the supply chain of health products.

The consortium is also expected to support the training of public health officials on the system, manage the project, and be involved in the on-ground rollout of various technologies.

