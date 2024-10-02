KALONZO’s Wiper distances itself from MP MWENGI MUTUSE who tabled an impeachment motion against DP GACHAGUA.





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - The Wiper Democratic Movement party has distanced itself from Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse, who tabled the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Wiper said Mutuse is not a party member and was elected in the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

"Mutuse is a member of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party associated with Cabinet Secretary for Labor and Social Protection Dr. Alfred Mutua.

"This distinction is important in understanding the political alignments and affiliations in Kenya," Wiper Party said in a statement.

Wiper also emphasised that the party opposes the proposed impeachment motion against the Deputy President.

Elsewhere, Mutua voiced his support for the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, October 1, the CS explained that the several remarks made by the DP on Mt Kenya did not support the spirit of unity in the country.

He described Gachagua as a rogue DP, insisting that the impeachment was not about politics.

