Thieves ordered to consume all the hard liquor they were caught stealing after breaking into a bar while being whipped mercilessly (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Some petty thieves broke into a bar and stole several bottles of hard liquor, only to be caught.

They were ordered to consume all the liquor on the spot while being whipped.

In the video, the suspects are seen struggling to indulge in the stolen liquor as the mob gangs up against them.

However, they had no choice but to follow the orders to avoid being lynched.

Thieves ordered to consume all the hard liquor they had stolen after breaking into a bar while being whipped pic.twitter.com/Nae4YtkkrG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2024

