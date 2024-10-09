Detectives destroy Ksh 13 million drug haul as the war on drugs intensifies (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - The DCI Regional Coordinator for Nyanza, Mr. Lenny Kisaka OGW, led a team comprising the Kisumu County and Sub County security teams, officers from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the Judiciary, Public Health among other stakeholders in overseeing the destruction of Cannabis Sativa valued at approximately Sh13, 140,000.

The exercise, which took place at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital grounds, follows a court order from the Kisumu Law Courts.

The order mandated the destruction of 10 sacks of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 438 kg, in an incinerator located at the hospital grounds.

This event underscores the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ commitment in collaborating with other stakeholders in the fight against the sale, distribution and consumption of narcotic drugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.