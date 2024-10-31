The RUTO-RAILA pact is dangerous for democracy in Kenya, warns NELSON HAVI





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has condemned the alliance between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Havi said the Ruto-Raila alliance blurs the lines between opposition and government, weakening Kenya’s democratic structure and potentially harming national unity.

The lawyer warned that, if unchecked, the alliance could pose significant risks to the nation’s political stability.

"These two individuals have decided to crossbreed a horse and a donkey.

"It is the end of a generation. It is spurious.

"This arrangement cannot be explained because we do not even have a document.

"It won't even be entertained in a court of law or even in a village baraza.

"What you guys have done is that you've blurred the distinction between the opposition and the government," he wrote on X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST