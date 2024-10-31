All LUOs who were supporting RAILA ODINGA are now supporting you – KALUMA assures RUTO





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has assured President William Ruto not to worry about his 2027 re-election, asserting that the entire Luo community stands firmly behind him.

During a church service at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Kaluma expressed gratitude for Ruto's backing of Raila's bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship

Kaluma likened Ruto's political relationship with Raila to that of a supportive family, pointing out Ruto's past assistance to Raila in difficult times

The MP announced plans for a meeting in Homa Bay where Raila would formally transfer his political base to Ruto before heading to Addis Ababa.

“Let me express my heartfelt gratitude for the support you are providing to our party leader in his bid to become the African Union Commission (AUC) Chair.

"Within the ODM fraternity, which you know, and within our people who you know very well, we often say that when your father is naked, and someone covers him with clothes, that person becomes your father.

"If your father is crawling and he offers your father a walking stick, aren’t they a friend of your father?" Kaluma posed.

"Before he goes to Addis Ababa because we've never known you to fail in anything; do you believe the president can fail to take Baba to Addis Ababa?

"Before he goes you'll come to Homa Bay and he'll hand us over as his children to you," Kaluma added.

