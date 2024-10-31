Nitaanzia Wapi? Kenyan woman cries out after her husband of 8 years packed up almost everything in the house and left, leaving their 2 kids behind (VIDEO).

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A woman is stranded after her husband of 8 years fled from their home while she was away, leaving their two kids behind.
The distressed woman shared a video of their almost empty
house after her husband took away most of the household items.
“Nitaanzia wapi? (Where will I start from?)” She was heard
lamenting.
It is unclear what made her husband leave their matrimonial
home in haste.
Watch the video.
Nitaanzia Wapi- Kenyan Woman Stranded After Her Husband Of 8 Years Packed Up Almost Everything in The House And Left While She Was Away, Leaving Their 2 Kids Behind pic.twitter.com/tFkio9APWO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 31, 2024
