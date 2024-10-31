Nitaanzia Wapi? Kenyan woman cries out after her husband of 8 years packed up almost everything in the house and left, leaving their 2 kids behind (VIDEO).


Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A woman is stranded after her husband of 8 years fled from their home while she was away, leaving their two kids behind.

The distressed woman shared a video of their almost empty house after her husband took away most of the household items.

“Nitaanzia wapi? (Where will I start from?)” She was heard lamenting.

It is unclear what made her husband leave their matrimonial home in haste.

Watch the video.

