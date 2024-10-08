RUTO is a political conman, he used me to fight UHURU and bring him to power and now wants to get rid of me – GACHAGUA spills the beans





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of betraying him by initiating an impeachment motion against him.

Speaking yesterday ahead of his impeachment today, Gachagua claimed that a decision had been made that he was no longer useful to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He noted that Ruto only used him to fight former President Uhuru Kenyatta to defeat the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party in the 2022 polls and now wants to get rid of him because he is no longer useful.

"I'm being haunted on nonsensical allegations simply because a decision has been made that Gachagua is no longer useful to this administration. I am now seen as a spent cartridge.”

“My role was to help fight Uhuru Kenyatta and bring Ruto to power but now that mission is over.

"They want to discard me and appoint someone else, disregarding the will of Kenyans. This is what we call political deceit, conmanship, and betrayal," Gachagua said.

While defending himself against all the allegations, Gachagua claimed the push to impeach him was based on propaganda and other hidden political considerations.

"It is very important that the people who elected me as DP get my response of the very outrageous accusations against their DP that have no basis, which is sheer propaganda, that is a scheme to hound me out of office because of other political considerations and has nothing to do with the violation of the Constitution," the DP added.

