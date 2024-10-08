GACHAGUA is not going down alone as he reveals sons and daughters of prominent politicians hiding money in the Cayman Islands and Dubai

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his children in light of his looming impeachment, calling out those who scrutinize their investments to give them a break.
Speaking during a press briefing yesterday,
the emotional Gachagua addressed recent scrutiny regarding his children’s
business activities, particularly their investments in the hospitality
industry.
The DP revealed that his children have been
borrowing money from local banks to invest in Kenya, contrasting their actions
with those of other wealthy individuals who stashed their funds in offshore
accounts.
Gachagua questioned why his children's local investments were met with suspicion, while many prominent families moved their wealth abroad.
Gachagua said his sons' efforts in the tourism
industry were intended to drive growth and create employment.
"Why should the DP go to look for foreign
investors when his own children can invest at home? Children of many other
people I know hide their money in Dubai and the Cayman Islands, they don't want to
invest here.”
“What crime have the children of the DP of the
Republic of Kenya committed by borrowing money from a bank to buy a hotel and
spur tourism, create employment and spur business within the local
environment," Gachagua said.
Gachagua recounted how his children felt
demoralised by public scrutiny.
He stated that the boys had expressed
frustration at being treated like criminals simply because of their family
ties.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments