GACHAGUA is not going down alone as he reveals sons and daughters of prominent politicians hiding money in the Cayman Islands and Dubai





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his children in light of his looming impeachment, calling out those who scrutinize their investments to give them a break.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, the emotional Gachagua addressed recent scrutiny regarding his children’s business activities, particularly their investments in the hospitality industry.

The DP revealed that his children have been borrowing money from local banks to invest in Kenya, contrasting their actions with those of other wealthy individuals who stashed their funds in offshore accounts.

Gachagua questioned why his children's local investments were met with suspicion, while many prominent families moved their wealth abroad.

Gachagua said his sons' efforts in the tourism industry were intended to drive growth and create employment.

"Why should the DP go to look for foreign investors when his own children can invest at home? Children of many other people I know hide their money in Dubai and the Cayman Islands, they don't want to invest here.”

“What crime have the children of the DP of the Republic of Kenya committed by borrowing money from a bank to buy a hotel and spur tourism, create employment and spur business within the local environment," Gachagua said.

Gachagua recounted how his children felt demoralised by public scrutiny.

He stated that the boys had expressed frustration at being treated like criminals simply because of their family ties.

