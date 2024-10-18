Suspected poachers arrested ferrying elephant tusks worth Ksh 5.8 million on a boda boda - They had stuffed them in a sack of charcoal (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 18, 2024 - A swift and coordinated operation by officers from Lunga Lunga Police Station, alongside Kenya Wildlife officers from Nairobi and Mombasa, saw the arrest of two wildlife traffickers and the recovery of elephant tusks with an estimated street value of Sh5.8 million.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers swooped in and intercepted a red Haojin motorcycle, registration number KMFB 681C, ridden by Ali Salim, 32, with a pillion passenger Jackson Kitsao, 53, and a sack of charcoal.

Upon inspecting the sack of charcoal, the officers discovered eight pieces of elephant tusks weighing 58 kg.



The duo was swiftly escorted to Lunga Lunga Police Station for processing, pending arraignment.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigation reaffirms its commitment to working with other stakeholders to safeguard and protect our wildlife.













