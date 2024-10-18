Did GIDEON MOI steal the title deeds for the Rift Valley Polytechnic land? Shocking revelations emerge as he is summoned





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has landed in deep trouble.

This is after he was summoned by Parliament over the missing title deeds of the land belonging to Rift Valley Polytechnic.

Gideon is expected to give more details on the status of 200 acres of land valued at KSh1.08 billion.

The former Senator, along with several other board members, is also expected to provide an update on the status of 5,000 acres of land owned by the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology.

Moi, alongside other board members, are holding in trust for the technical institute and it is understood that Moi and the board of trustees manage the two parcels in question.

The former lawmaker is under scrutiny from Members of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, which is against land belonging to a public institution being held in trust by private entities.

Land in which the college lies was bought in 1972 courtesy of funds raised by the local community. The money was raised through a fundraiser, the committee heard.

After the acquisition of the land in 1972, a board of trustees was appointed to manage the land on behalf of the community, but Gideon Moi and his team are yet to hand over the 5000 acres to the college.

The Kenyan DAILY POST