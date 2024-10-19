Song and dance as residents throng Prof. KITHURE KINDIKI’s home to celebrate his appointment as Deputy President

Saturday, October 19, 2024 – It was all song and dance for Tharaka Nithi and Meru residents after they thronged the home of Professor Kithure Kindiki in Irundune village to celebrate following his appointment as the Deputy President.
The residents celebrated
Kindiki’s appointment thanking President William Ruto for the consideration.
Joining the celebrations, Daniel Kindiki, Prof. Kindiki’s father, expressed his joy over the appointment and encouraged his son to serve the nation with diligence and honesty.
“I know my son he is very trustworthy
and hardworking I know he will serve and deliver services to Kenyans and
together with the president they will move this country forward and steer many
developments,” he noted.
On his part, Majority Leader
Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Nyagah Marengo lauded Kindiki as a non-tribalist
leader who has the interest of the people at heart.
“We are very happy with the
president for appointing Kindiki we are sure that he is the best option for the
position because he is not tribalist and he will deliver,” Marengo said.
He added it was unfortunate that
Kindiki’s name was dropped as President Ruto’s running mate in the last general
election.
“We know God chose Kindiki for
this seat because he is able and competent even when his name was dropped we
were still optimistic his name would come back again in the national
limelight,” the Mukothima ward MCA added.
Similar sentiments were echoed
by another resident Jane Karimi who urged Ruto to consider passing the
leadership mantle to Kindiki when his tenure expires, saying he is one of the
most influential leaders in the country
“We are praying for Kindiki and
hope one day he will lead this country when his boss retires from power because
he is competent,” she said.
