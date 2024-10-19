Song and dance as residents throng Prof. KITHURE KINDIKI’s home to celebrate his appointment as Deputy President





Saturday, October 19, 2024 – It was all song and dance for Tharaka Nithi and Meru residents after they thronged the home of Professor Kithure Kindiki in Irundune village to celebrate following his appointment as the Deputy President.

The residents celebrated Kindiki’s appointment thanking President William Ruto for the consideration.

Joining the celebrations, Daniel Kindiki, Prof. Kindiki’s father, expressed his joy over the appointment and encouraged his son to serve the nation with diligence and honesty.

“I know my son he is very trustworthy and hardworking I know he will serve and deliver services to Kenyans and together with the president they will move this country forward and steer many developments,” he noted.

On his part, Majority Leader Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Nyagah Marengo lauded Kindiki as a non-tribalist leader who has the interest of the people at heart.

“We are very happy with the president for appointing Kindiki we are sure that he is the best option for the position because he is not tribalist and he will deliver,” Marengo said.

He added it was unfortunate that Kindiki’s name was dropped as President Ruto’s running mate in the last general election.

“We know God chose Kindiki for this seat because he is able and competent even when his name was dropped we were still optimistic his name would come back again in the national limelight,” the Mukothima ward MCA added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by another resident Jane Karimi who urged Ruto to consider passing the leadership mantle to Kindiki when his tenure expires, saying he is one of the most influential leaders in the country

“We are praying for Kindiki and hope one day he will lead this country when his boss retires from power because he is competent,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST