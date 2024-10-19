GACHAGUA receives solace from unlikely quotas after his impeachment while in hospital – See who came with soothing words

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has shared some kind words with the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking during the burial
ceremony of Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka’s mother in Kamukuywa, Barasa indicated
that all was not lost for Gachagua after the impeachment.
“Na wale ambao hawana kazi,
akiwemo naibu wa rais wa zamani Rigathi Gachagua, msikufe moyo. Biblia inasema
msifadhaike; kama ufalme wa duniani imekuwa shida, umekosa, kuna ufalme free wa
mbinguni uchukue ufalme wa mbinguni na maisha yenu itakuwa sawasawa,” Barasa
said.
Barasa spoke at the funeral
service attended by prominent leaders including Health Cabinet Secretary
Deborah Barasa, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.
Before the tabling of the
impeachment motion on the floor of the National Assembly by Kibwezi West MP
Eckomas Mutuse, Barasa was among the MPs whose names were floated to move the
motion.
He appended his signature for
consideration of the impeachment motion by National Assembly speaker Moses
Wetang’ula and equally proceeded to vote in favour of the impeachment of
Gachagua.
His comments come at a time when
the High Court has barred the transition to a new Deputy President from
proceeding pending the hearing and determination of a petition on October 24,
2024.
