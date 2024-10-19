GACHAGUA receives solace from unlikely quotas after his impeachment while in hospital – See who came with soothing words





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has shared some kind words with the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka’s mother in Kamukuywa, Barasa indicated that all was not lost for Gachagua after the impeachment.

“Na wale ambao hawana kazi, akiwemo naibu wa rais wa zamani Rigathi Gachagua, msikufe moyo. Biblia inasema msifadhaike; kama ufalme wa duniani imekuwa shida, umekosa, kuna ufalme free wa mbinguni uchukue ufalme wa mbinguni na maisha yenu itakuwa sawasawa,” Barasa said.

Barasa spoke at the funeral service attended by prominent leaders including Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Before the tabling of the impeachment motion on the floor of the National Assembly by Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mutuse, Barasa was among the MPs whose names were floated to move the motion.

He appended his signature for consideration of the impeachment motion by National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula and equally proceeded to vote in favour of the impeachment of Gachagua.

His comments come at a time when the High Court has barred the transition to a new Deputy President from proceeding pending the hearing and determination of a petition on October 24, 2024.

