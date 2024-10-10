"Sikutaki, Wewe Ni Mgonjwa!" - Top Kalenjin Female Singer tells Mogotio MP REUBEN KIBOREK after he tried to lure her into a hotel room (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Popular Kalenjin singer Millicent Jerotich, famously known as Marakwet Daughter and whose hit song Mali Safi Chito ruled the airwaves, has called out youthful Mogotio Member of Parliament Reueben Kiborek and exposed him badly on social media.

Jerotich claims that the first-time MP has a special appetite for women and allegedly changes women like clothes.

He reportedly sent his handlers to pick her up but she refused.

She alleges that the controversial MP has been maligning her name after she turned down his advances.

"Mimi Sikutaki, Wewe Ni Mgonjwa,” the singer said and further accused the MP of looting public funds to entertain his string of women.

Watch the video.

Wewe Ni Mgonjwa, Sikutaki- Top Kalenjin female singer calls out Mogotio MP And Ruto's ally Reuben Kiborek after he tried to lure her to bed pic.twitter.com/6sttO1ldpl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

