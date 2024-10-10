MORARA KEBASO accuses his supporters of abandoning him in time of need as he quits – Look! Politics is not for the fainthearted





Thursday, October 10, 2024 – President William Ruto and his government can now relax, as lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso has vowed to temporarily refrain from exposing ghost projects and corruption within the government.

In a statement yesterday, Kebaso announced that he is taking a break from politics and activism to re-strategize and determine the best way to engage with his supporters.

The disappointed Kebaso acknowledged that some of his supporters did not show up for him in times of trouble, admitting that he needed a solution to better mobilise his supporters, hence the decision to take a break.

"I am taking a small break to restrategize. I have a problem that needs a solution.

"Most of my supporters cheer me online but when I am in trouble they never show up.

"I need a new strategy on how to mobilise my loyal supporters to have my back whenever I am under attack," he stated.

"The attacks have intensified and the police have become smart, they do it on days when there is something big happening so that it goes unnoticed.”

"That’s why I need a break. I am genuinely fighting for Kenya but I need Kenya to fight for me. Therefore, I need to find a way to convince Kenya to fight for me,” he added.

The drastic decision is not without merit since Kebaso has been plagued with several challenges over the past few weeks.

So far, Kebaso has been arrested twice over what his supporters believe to be bogus charges.

