Shock as it emerges that RUTO is planning to appoint RAILA as his Deputy to replace GACHAGUA after impeachment – Look!

Friday, October 4, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has criticised the push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing the looming impeachment against him as ill-advised.
Speaking during an interview,
Maanzo, who recently tabled a censure motion against President William
Ruto at the Senate, asked Kenyans to sternly deal with the MPs should they
proceed to impeach Gachagua.
He urged Kenyans to vote out the
MPs in the next elections if they impeach Gachagua.
According to Maanzo, the attempt
against Gachagua was purely political and had nothing to do with his
conduct.
Maanzo further alleged a plot to
replace Gachagua with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, believing the former
Prime Minister would fail to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) seat.
''They are now suggesting that
Kithure Kindiki should now take over from Gachagua and I have also heard
members of ODM suggesting that Raila should be the Deputy President,’’ Maanzo
alleged.
''Raila's chances are almost at
zero now because Ramaphosa revealed that SADC was already gone,’’ he added.
He further made claims that
MPs expected Gachagua to give them an allocation of his confidential
budget which was once a hot topic of controversy.
This is after reports emerged
from a section of leaders accusing him of demanding for an additional
allocation from the exchequer.
According to the lawmaker, MPs
were just wasting their representation duty by dwelling on the impeachment
motion, while neglecting those who elected them.
He added that the thought of
removing Gachagua from his position would likely destabilize the country.
