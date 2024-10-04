Shock as it emerges that RUTO is planning to appoint RAILA as his Deputy to replace GACHAGUA after impeachment – Look!





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has criticised the push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing the looming impeachment against him as ill-advised.

Speaking during an interview, Maanzo, who recently tabled a censure motion against President William Ruto at the Senate, asked Kenyans to sternly deal with the MPs should they proceed to impeach Gachagua.

He urged Kenyans to vote out the MPs in the next elections if they impeach Gachagua.

According to Maanzo, the attempt against Gachagua was purely political and had nothing to do with his conduct.

Maanzo further alleged a plot to replace Gachagua with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, believing the former Prime Minister would fail to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) seat.

''They are now suggesting that Kithure Kindiki should now take over from Gachagua and I have also heard members of ODM suggesting that Raila should be the Deputy President,’’ Maanzo alleged.

''Raila's chances are almost at zero now because Ramaphosa revealed that SADC was already gone,’’ he added.

He further made claims that MPs expected Gachagua to give them an allocation of his confidential budget which was once a hot topic of controversy.

This is after reports emerged from a section of leaders accusing him of demanding for an additional allocation from the exchequer.

According to the lawmaker, MPs were just wasting their representation duty by dwelling on the impeachment motion, while neglecting those who elected them.

He added that the thought of removing Gachagua from his position would likely destabilize the country.

