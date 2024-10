Friday, October 4, 2024 - A passenger boarded an unroadworthy matatu that plies one of the routes in Nairobi and recorded a video.

The vehicle was operating despite having a faulty gearbox.

The driver was filmed struggling to change gears, putting the lives of passengers at risk by driving an unroadworthy vehicle on a busy road.

The driver was also a bit intoxicated.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.