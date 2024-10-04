Video of MORARA KEBASO being attacked by state-sponsored goons at the Bomas of Kenya





Friday, October 4, 2024 – Activist Morara Kebaso was assaulted and violently ejected from a public participation process over the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachau in Bomas by alleged state-sponsored goons

Watch the video below.

Morara Kebaso needs more security now. Goons attacked him at Bomas of Kenya during the public participation of DP Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment. pic.twitter.com/igwYNZLsaM — Larry Modowo (parody) (@LarryMadowa) October 4, 2024

