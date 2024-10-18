Shock as it emerges that GACHAGUA was demanding a bribe of Sh 6.5 billion for delivering 4 million Mt Kenya votes to RUTO - DENNIS ITUMBI drops a bombshell

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, has revealed how former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua allegedly blackmailed President William Ruto since their election together in the 2022 presidential race.
In a social media post on Friday, following Gachagua's impeachment by the Senate, Dennis Itumbi disclosed that Gachagua had been blackmailing President Ruto by demanding a bribe of Sh 6.5 billion.
Gachagua allegedly claimed the money was for delivering 4 million votes from the Mt. Kenya region during the 2022 presidential election.
This is what Dennis Itumbi wrote on his X page.
