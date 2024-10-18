See what UHURU‘s man has said after RUTO nominated KINDIKI as GACHAGUA’s replacement





Friday, October 18, 2024 - On Friday morning, President William Ruto nominated Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, following the successful impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, by the Senate.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula during a special sitting convened on Friday.

"I have received a message from the president on the nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Wetang'ula announced.

The Constitution says that once the president submits the nomination to the National Assembly, MPs shall vote to reject or endorse the name. There is also no requirement for a two-thirds majority.

He will then be sworn into office after being approved.

Reacting to the appointment, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni expressed disappointment, stating that it was unfortunate for the President to nominate someone "with the blood of Gen Zs on his hands," accusing Prof. Kithure Kindiki of being responsible for the deaths and abductions of young people during the anti-government protests.

“He’s decided to reward Kindiki, the man who was in charge of the abductions, maiming, and killing of our children,” Kioni wrote on X

