See what UHURU‘s man has said after RUTO nominated KINDIKI as GACHAGUA’s replacement

Friday, October 18, 2024 - On Friday morning, President William Ruto nominated Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, following the successful impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, by the Senate.
The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula during a special sitting convened on Friday.
"I have received a message from the president on the
nomination of Professor Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy in the office of the
Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," Wetang'ula announced.
The Constitution says that once the president submits the
nomination to the National Assembly, MPs shall vote to reject or endorse the
name. There is also no requirement for a two-thirds majority.
He will then be sworn into office after being approved.
Reacting to the appointment, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni expressed disappointment, stating that it was unfortunate for the President to nominate someone "with the blood of Gen Zs on his hands," accusing Prof. Kithure Kindiki of being responsible for the deaths and abductions of young people during the anti-government protests.
“He’s decided to reward Kindiki, the man who was in charge
of the abductions, maiming, and killing of our children,” Kioni wrote on X
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
And let us pray and believe.ReplyDelete
I AM, HOLLOWORD be YOUR NAME, Let YOUR KINGDOM come here as it is HEAVEN.
Forgive us of all our sins that we know and do not know, so that our prayers to is answered without being blocked by the accuser Lucifer.
Thanks YOU I AM, for our country Kenya. We call upon you to remove our wicked president ruto and his proposed dp kindiki and all those criminal cohorts surround these persons ( including all mps, women reps and senators whom voted for the impeachment motion of DP Regather) Just as you did to King Nabugatniza, equally do the same these people and let them eat ballast on our roads as you kill them one by one. Before our are the souls they killed during the demonstration and subaru abductions as from this moment forward.
I AM visit them and their entire families, so that the do not lashion on the proceeds they've allocated themselves undes this abyss regime.
I AM, we thanks YOU for making us the citizens of Kenya and forgive all of us how voted for these wicked souls running our nation to abyss. We have not ways to remove them, least they kill when the citizen raise up against them. We ask for your intervention as you did when you exterminated Pharaoh with his soldiers on River Nile. Do the same to the wicked president ruto, his proposed dp kindiki and all those who votes for the impeachment of DP Gachagua.
Give our nation Kenya a new beginning and permanently remove the two killers and murders (ruto and kindiki from leading out nations any further with their premeditated impeachment motion against DP Gachagua ).
Thanks you I AM for answering our prayers in JESUS NAME we pray. Amen and Amen