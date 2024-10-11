SHOCK as it emerges that GACHAGUA got his late brother’s son jailed at Manyani for 20 years on trumped up robbery with violence charges after he confronted him for disinheriting them





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Jackson Nderitu, the son of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, is reportedly languishing in jail at Manyani prison on trumped-up charges.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai claims that embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had his late brother's son arrested on fabricated robbery with violence charges after the young man confronted him for disinheriting their family.

The late Governor left properties worth billions of shillings after he succumbed to cancer and despite leaving a will, Gachagua reportedly disinherited his family.

Alai claimed that although Gachagua masquerades as a truthful man and a church adherent, he is very evil.

During Gachagua’s impeachment motion in Parliament on Tuesday, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro also alleged that Gachagua disinherited his brother’s widow.

