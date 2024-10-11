Blow to GACHAGUA as it emerges that his impeachment at the Senate will be final and can’t be challenged in court – Look!





Friday, October 11, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should really consider resigning before his impeachment at the Senate next week; otherwise his political career will be over.

This is after it emerged that his impeachment at the Senate will be final and won't be challenged in court.

Taking to his official X account yesterday, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi stated that once the Senate votes to remove a sitting deputy president, the decision is final and cannot be challenged in court.

Havi explained that while the removal of judges can be appealed to the Supreme Court, the impeachment of a president or deputy president is unique in that it is not subject to judicial review.

The prominent lawyer has, therefore, argued that Gachagua will cease being Kenya’s DP should the Senate vote to uphold his impeachment.

“Rigathi Gachagua will cease being DP on the vote of the Senate.”

“Unlike the removal of a judge which can be appealed to the Supreme Court, impeachment of president and DP is final and incapable of challenge.”

“The Constitution did not contemplate judicial intervention on impeachment,” Havi stated.

Havi’s statement comes a day after a Senate motion to set up an 11-member special committee to handle DP Gachagua’s impeachment failed, meaning he will be tried by the entire Senate.

