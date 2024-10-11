RUTO’s mind is made up and there is no going back – See how he shut down any attempts to save GACHAGUA from impeachment

Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto is not a forgiving type and once he marks you as unwanted, there is no going back.
This was the case with his
Deputy Rigathi Gachagua whom he has declared an enemy and wants him gone like
yesterday.
According to reports, Ruto
sanctioned the impeachment of Gachagua over his conduct unbecoming and has shut
down any attempts to reconcile him with the DP or even save him from
impeachment.
A host of ranking religious
leaders in the country successfully sought an audience with the president
before Gachagua's impeachment was prosecuted in the National Assembly.
Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese
archbishop Anthony Muheria and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) archbishop
Jackson Ole Sapit led the efforts toward the two leaders' reconciliation, but
all was in vain.
Ruto cited Gachagua's conduct as
the main reason for their fallout.
He accused the DP of allegedly
being abrasive against lawmakers opposed to him, and openly opposing government
policies.
Also joining in the attempts to
reconcile the two was Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.
While confirming that the
president met the religious leaders on Sunday, Kahiga said the Kenya Kwanza MPs
he intended to meet to help him broker a truce between Ruto and Gachagua were
not committed to it.
"I can confirm that some
bishops and even myself made attempts to reconcile the two. I am aware bishops
met the president at State House," Kahiga is quoted as saying.
Kahiga, one of Gachagua's key
allies, said that he scheduled a meeting with the lawmakers who failed to show
up.
"They kept me waiting at a
hotel in Nairobi and never showed up," the governor said.
