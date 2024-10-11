RUTO’s mind is made up and there is no going back – See how he shut down any attempts to save GACHAGUA from impeachment







Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto is not a forgiving type and once he marks you as unwanted, there is no going back.

This was the case with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua whom he has declared an enemy and wants him gone like yesterday.

According to reports, Ruto sanctioned the impeachment of Gachagua over his conduct unbecoming and has shut down any attempts to reconcile him with the DP or even save him from impeachment.

A host of ranking religious leaders in the country successfully sought an audience with the president before Gachagua's impeachment was prosecuted in the National Assembly.

Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese archbishop Anthony Muheria and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit led the efforts toward the two leaders' reconciliation, but all was in vain.

Ruto cited Gachagua's conduct as the main reason for their fallout.

He accused the DP of allegedly being abrasive against lawmakers opposed to him, and openly opposing government policies.

Also joining in the attempts to reconcile the two was Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

While confirming that the president met the religious leaders on Sunday, Kahiga said the Kenya Kwanza MPs he intended to meet to help him broker a truce between Ruto and Gachagua were not committed to it.

"I can confirm that some bishops and even myself made attempts to reconcile the two. I am aware bishops met the president at State House," Kahiga is quoted as saying.

Kahiga, one of Gachagua's key allies, said that he scheduled a meeting with the lawmakers who failed to show up.

"They kept me waiting at a hotel in Nairobi and never showed up," the governor said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST