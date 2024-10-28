Senator CHERARGEI ‘goes into hiding’ as Kenyans bombard him with calls and text messages over plot to extend RUTO’s term – Look!





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been on the receiving end over his bill seeking to extend the presidential term limit.

Speaking during a press conference in his office where he sought refuge, Cherargei revealed that Kenyans have bombarded him with endless calls and text messages over his controversial bill.

He noted that many Kenyans had contacted him, seeking to have their voices heard to the point of his phone "blowing up".

The Senator however urged Kenyans to consider channeling their responses to the official Parliament channels as those are the officially recognised avenues provided for in the law.

''I want to thank Kenyans that I have also not had peace, my phone is almost collapsing, I have received over 10,000 SMSs and hundreds and thousands of WhatsApp messages and calls,’’ Cherargei revealed.

Cherargei’s bill seeks to amend the Constitution to extend the term limits of elected leaders from the current 5 years to 7 years.

The bill also seeks to create the Office of the Opposition Leader and that of a Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST