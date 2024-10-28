Stop wasting our time, KINDIKI is the new Deputy President – RUTO’s allies pressure GACHAGUA to resign





Monday, October 28, 2024 – President William Ruto’s allies have continued to pile pressure on impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to give up the fight and step aside to allow Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be sworn in as the new Deputy President.

While addressing mourners at the funeral of Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara’s mother, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said they no longer recognize Gachagua as the Deputy President but Kithure Kindiki.

He told Tharaka Nithi residents that he is confident their former senator will be sworn in soon.

“I am confident that even those who serve us in the country within the Judiciary will do what is right for Kenya.”

“I am confident in due course we shall be swearing in our Deputy President, the desire of the people of Kenya to be able to move on together as one united country.”

“A deputy president who will serve all the people of Kenya not just the people of Tharaka Nithi or the mountain region.”

“Your former senator who has been our Interior Cabinet Secretary and is now our Deputy President of Kenya, Professor Kithure Kindiki is not just a friend, he is my brother,” Ichung’wah said.

He criticized Gachagua over his utterances perceived to be too pro-Mt Kenya and assured Kenyans that the region was intact and Kenya was ready to move on once Kindiki is sworn in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST