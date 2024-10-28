MWENGI MUTUSE pokes GACHAGUA again as he sends him a ‘disturbing’ message after impeachment





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse has blasted impeached Deputy President Rigath Gachagua over the protracted legal battles that he has since staged against his ouster.

Speaking at a burial ceremony in Tharaka Nithi County, Mutuse urged the embattled Gachagua to give way to wisdom instead of trying to get back his job ‘through the backdoor’.

Mutuse, who was the mover of the motion to impeach Gachagua, revealed that he has been trying to avoid speaking on the matter in public, but was forced to speak due to recent developments.

"Since we finished this work at the National Assembly and we proceeded to the Senate, I have been avoiding speaking on this matter at public gatherings because I did not want to get ahead of myself.

"So if I don’t speak it here, you will have to bear with me,’’ Mutuse stated.

Mutuse urged Gachagua to instead apply wisdom over the next steps he would take after both houses resolved to impeach him.

''So I am saying that the Europeans have a saying that even strength must give way to wisdom so if you see that man (Gachagua), even if he is feeling that he has a lot of energy, he must give way to wisdom because Kenya is a democracy,’’ he added.

According to the lawmaker, Parliament had made it clear on what the voice of the general public was, therefore the only alternative that Gachagua remained with was to honour the decision and surrender.

He further urged Gachagua to consider the number of MPs who voted to impeach him both at the Senate and the National Assembly even as he continues to battle in court.

