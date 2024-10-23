Senate finally makes a report on controversial Adani deal to take over JKIA – See what it recommended and the way forward





Wednesday, October 22, 2024 – The Senate Committee has finalized its report on the Adani deal to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and is ready for tabling in the Senate.

This was revealed by Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa, who is chairperson of the Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing.

Speaking during an interview, Karungo Thang’wa revealed that the preliminary conclusion of the committee was that the deal went against all the prescriptions of the law especially the PPP Act.

As a result, Thang’wa noted that the committee had therefore come up with several recommendations including his very own three that would be featured in the final report.

To begin with, the Kiambu senator noted that the government needed to incorporate the Swiss Challenge before the process even kicked off.

“The Swiss challenge is that whenever a government receives any privately initiated proposal, you make it public and ask people, do you have a better one than this? If no one has a better one than that, then we can go into the process and look into it,” he clarified.

Acknowledging the successful countrywide public participation process for the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president, Thang’wa noted that the committee would make sure that the deal would undergo a public participation process to include every Kenyan in the decision-making.

For the committee’s third recommendation, Thang’wa said that committee members would be recommending the prosecution of the directors of key entities involved in the deal.

“We are also going to say that the EACC must investigate a few officers like the KAA. The bottom line is it’s not above board,” he concluded.

