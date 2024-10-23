DONALD KIPKORIR blasts Prof. GITHU MUIGAI for disrespecting veteran lawyer Dr. JOHN KHAMINWA.





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has publicly criticized former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai after his highly publicised courtroom exchange with veteran lawyer Dr. John Khaminwa.

The incident took place during the ongoing legal arguments surrounding the impeachment of ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Milimani Law Courts.

In a light but heated moment that drew laughter from fellow lawyers, Khaminwa questioned the court’s time allocation for those presenting their cases.

Muigai, however, sought to remind Khaminwa of legal protocol, citing that senior counsel traditionally speaks first, except for the Attorney-General.

Unmoved by the request, Khaminwa declined, pointing to his decades of experience in the legal field, which many present found amusing.

Taking to X, Kipkorir defended Khaminwa, hailing him as a beacon of integrity and consistency in Kenya's legal landscape.

Kipkorir lauded the veteran lawyer’s unshaken beliefs in constitutionalism, noting that he had never compromised his principles, even when faced with difficult circumstances.

"Dr. John Khaminwa has been the most consistent lawyer in Kenya in his entire legal practice.

"He has always stood for the Rule of Law & Constitutionalism.

"He has never betrayed his beliefs for money.

"He has sacrificed his career & money for representing people the system of the day thought were subversive.

"No other lawyer in Kenya can hold a candle on Khaminwa.

"Khaminwa stands atop all lawyers in Kenya.

"To disrespect Khaminwa is proof of inadequacy," Kipkorir told Githu Muigai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST