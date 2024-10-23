Kenya doesn’t have a Deputy President for now – Former LSK President NELSON HAVI says





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has stated that Kenyans have been thrown into political uncertainty following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last week.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Havi noted that the position of Deputy President is currently vacant following the Senate's impeachment of Gachagua.

"The Republic of Kenya does not have a deputy president for now, the reason being that effective the hour the Senate passed the vote to remove Rigathi Gachagua as the deputy president from office, he ceased holding the position," Havi said.

Gachagua was impeached after Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse presented 11 charges against him.

In a decisive move, 281 Members of Parliament voted in favour of Gachagua's ouster.

The decision was later upheld by the Senate, where 53 senators found him guilty on five of the charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST