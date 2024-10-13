RUTO cancels church function in EMBU where GACHAGUA was also expected after NIS allegedly told him he would get a hostile reception.





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - President William Ruto canceled a tour of Embu County, where he was scheduled to attend the 34th anniversary celebration for the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Embu.

The function was to be held at the St Mark's Teachers' Training College grounds, Kigari.

The president cancelled his attendance at the last minute.

Sources revealed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) warned the Head of State that he would be heckled at the event, advising him to skip it.

This comes as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed his attendance at the same event. A communiqué from Gachagua's office stated that he would arrive at the venue at 9:00 AM on Sunday, October 13.

"Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will tomorrow (Sunday, October 13, 2024) attend Church Service and the 34th Anniversary Celebrations of the ACK Embu Diocese at St.Mark Teachers' Training College, Embu County, at 9:00 am," read the communique.

Gachagua and Ruto have not been on good terms recently.

Their differences have led to the deputy president's impeachment. He claims that the president has endorsed his ouster, leaving his fate now in the hands of the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST